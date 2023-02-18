Auto

Ampere Zeal electric scooter launched in India: Check rival EVs

Ampere Zeal electric scooter launched in India: Check rival EVs

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 18, 2023, 07:06 pm 3 min read

Ampere Zeal rides on 12-inch steel wheels

Homegrown EV maker Ampere Electric has taken the wraps off the Zeal EX electric scooter in India with an introductory price tag of Rs. 69,900 (ex-showroom) in select states. The scooter flaunts an aggressive design and promises a range of up to 120km on a single charge with its 2.3kWh battery pack. Let's take a look at its top rivals on our shores.

Why does this story matter?

The entry-level electric scooter market has been growing rapidly over the last few years. Ampere Electric is the newest to enter the highly competitive market with its capable Zeal EX model.

Unlike its previous version, the updated model now features a larger battery and edgy body panels.

However, it will be a steep challenge for the EV to fare against established rivals.

The Zeal scooter follows an edgy design philosophy

First, let's talk about Ampere Zeal. It follows an edgy design philosophy and flaunts an apron-mounted LED headlight, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a stepped-up seat, a single-piece grab rail, 12-inch steel wheels, and a sleek LED taillamp. It gets drum brakes, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. The scooter is powered by a 1.8kW hub-mounted motor paired with a 2.3kWh battery.

Hop Leo: Price starts at Rs. 81,999

Hop Leo has an apron-mounted LED headlight, a flat footboard, a wide handlebar, a single-piece seat, an LED taillamp, alloy wheels, and a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The scooter gets a front disc brake, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It draws power from a 2.5kW hub-mounted PMSM electric motor linked to an IP67-rated 2.4kWh battery pack.

Ola S1 Air: Price begins at Rs. 84,999

Ola S1 Air has a smiley-shaped LED headlight, an LED taillamp, a single-piece seat, 12.0-inch wheels, and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. The EV has a single-sided front fork, a mono-shock rear unit, disc brakes, and Combined Braking System (CBS). It is backed by a 4.5kW electric motor paired with a either 2kWh, 3kWh, or 4kWh battery pack.

TVS iQube: Price starts at Rs. 99,130

TVS iQube sports an apron-mounted LED headlamp, squared-out mirrors, a wide handlebar, a flat seat, a sleek LED taillight, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with SmartXonnect system. It features a front disc brake, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. The scooter is fueled by a 4.4kW hub-mounted electric motor paired with an IP67-rated 3.04kWh battery pack.

Okaya Faast F3: Priced at Rs. 1 lakh

Okaya Faast F3 features an apron-mounted front LED headlamp with integrated DRLs, sharp-looking mirrors, a flat footboard, tapered body panels, an LED taillamp, 12-inch steel wheels, and a fully-digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. The scooter gets drum brakes, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It runs on a 2.5kW electric motor that is linked to a 3.53kWh swappable dual battery setup.