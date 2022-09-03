Auto

Ola S1 e-scooter receives over 10,000 bookings in a day

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 03, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Ola S1 has an underseat storage of 36-liter (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric has received over 10,000 bookings for the S1 electric scooter on Thursday when its purchase window opened. The EV is the most affordable model from the brand. To recall, the homegrown automaker had launched the S1 e-scooter on August 15 with a price tag of Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries are expected to begin from September 7.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ola Electric is considered by many as India's premium EV maker and has had a successful run of over a year with the S1 Pro.

The automaker now aims to replicate the success with its most affordable offering to date, the S1.

The purchase window for the EV opened September 1 and the brand has received over 10,000 bookings already.

The Ola S1 sits on a tubular frame and flaunts a smiley-shaped dual-pod LED headlight, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, split-type grab rails, a flush side stand, and an LED taillamp. The scooter packs a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster with the latest connectivity options. The EV rides on 12-inch aluminium alloy wheels wrapped in premium tires.

Information It has a top speed of 95km/h

The Ola S1 is backed by an 8.5kW electric motor linked with a 3kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a claimed riding range of up to 141km on a single charge. The scooter has a top speed of 95km/h.

Safety It is equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS)

For the rider's safety, the S1 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with Combined Braking System (CBS) for better stopping ability, even on loose surfaces. The suspension duties on the scooter are carried by a single fork on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Ola S1: Pricing and availability

The Ola S1 will set you back by Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The electric scooter can be purchased online via the brand's website. Deliveries of the EV are expected to commence on September 7.