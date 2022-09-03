Auto

Keeway V302 C v/s Benelli 502C: Which one is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 03, 2022, 12:05 am 3 min read

Both motorcycles are equipped with dual-channel ABS

Keeway has launched its fourth offering for the Indian market, the V302 C as a cruiser motorcycle. It has a 298cc, V-Twin engine that makes it unique under the 500cc category. However, the bike has to go up against an established rival in the form of the Benelli 502C, which happens to be a sister brand of the Hungarian automaker. Which one is better?

Keeway entered the Indian market this May and has promised eight two-wheelers by the end of this year, which include offerings in both the motorcycle and scooter segments.

The Hungarian bikemaker is a sister brand of Benelli, which has a strong fan base on our shores.

With both brands targeting the cruiser category, it will heat up the competition soon.

Design Keeway V302 C has a pseudo-bobber silhouette and alloy wheels

Keeway V302 C flaunts a 15-liter teardrop-shaped fuel tank in three color options, a wide handlebar, an all-LED lighting setup, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a digital instrument cluster, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Benelli 502C has a 21-liter muscular fuel tank, dual-tip exhaust, split-type seats, LED headlamp with DRLs, a slim tail section with LED taillight, a digital instrument cluster, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Performance Benelli 502C has a potent 500cc, parallel-twin engine

The Keeway V302 C is powered by a 298cc, liquid-cooled, V-Twin engine that develops a maximum power of 29.5hp and a peak torque of 26.5Nm. The Benelli 502C is backed by a 500cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that churns out 46.8hp of maximum power and 46Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on both the motorcycles are managed by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety Both motorcycles are equipped with disc brakes

In terms of rider safety, both the Keeway V302 C and Benelli 502C are equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. While on the front, both have inverted forks, the Keeway V302 C gets twin shock absorbers on the rear and the Benelli 502C provides a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock unit.

Our verdict Keeway V302 C v/s Benelli 502C: Which one to buy?

In India, the Keeway V302 C retails between Rs. 3.89 lakh and Rs. 4.09 lakh, while the Benelli 502C ranges between Rs. 5.54 lakh and Rs. 5.59 lakh (all price, ex-showroom). Keeway offers a V-Twin motor and a classic cruiser looks at a lower price. However, our vote goes in favor of the 502C for its potent engine, power-cruiser silhouette, and overall better hardware.