Auto

Keeway launches Vieste 300, Sixties 300i at Rs. 3 lakh

Keeway launches Vieste 300, Sixties 300i at Rs. 3 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 27, 2022, 07:04 pm 2 min read

Both the Keeway Vieste 300 and Sixties 300i draw power from a 18.7hp, 287.2cc liquid-cooled engine

Keeway has officially launched its Vieste 300 and Sixties 300i scooters in India at an introductory price of Rs. 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). To recall, the Hungarian automaker set its foot on our shores with these two scooters and a quarter-liter K-Light 250V cruiser bike. The former is a maxi-scooter, while the latter is a retro offering and both are powered by a 278.2cc engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

QJMotors-owned Keeway entered the Indian market with Vieste 300 and Sixties 300i scooters as well as K-Light 250V cruiser bike. Moreover, it has five more products in the pipeline for 2022.

The Hungarian automaker plans to disrupt the two-wheeler market with the launch of its performance-oriented 300cc scooters.

They currently do not have any direct rivals at the price point.

Design Both scooters get all-LED lighting, semi-digital instrument cluster

The Vieste 300 gets an angular front apron, a quad-LED projector headlight, an upright windscreen, a split-type seat, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a sleek LED taillight, and 13-inch alloy wheels. The Sixties 300i is a retro-styled scooter with a hexagonal LED headlight, split-LED taillights, round mirrors, a multifunctional ignition switch, and 12-inch wheels. Their fuel tanks can carry 12 liters and 10 liters, respectively.

Information Backed by 18.7hp, 278.2cc single-cylinder engine

Both the Keeway Vieste 300 and the Sixties 300i are powered by a 278.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine that produces a maximum power of 18.7hp and 22Nm of peak torque. The motor is linked to a belt-driven CVT gearbox.

Safety The scooters are equipped with dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, both the Keeway Vieste 300 and the Sixties 300i are equipped with disc brakes on the front as well as the rear wheel, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the scooters are handled by a telescopic fork at the front and dual-shock absorber units at the rear end.

Information Keeway Vieste 300, Sixties 300i: Pricing and availability

Both the Vieste 300 maxi-scooter and the Sixties 300i retro-styled scooter are available in India at an introductory price of Rs. 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Keeway will commence the deliveries of the two-wheelers next month through its network of 40 dealerships across the country.