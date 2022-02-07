Auto

AMO Electric Jaunty+ electric scooter launched at Rs. 1.1 lakh

Feb 07, 2022

Jaunty+ e-scooter has a range of over 120km (Photo credit: AMO Electric)

AMO Electric Bikes has launched its Jaunty+ scooter in India. It will be up for grabs from February 15 onward. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty design and offers a USB charging port as well as an anti-theft alarm. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of more than 120km per charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Jaunty+ is a good-looking vehicle with great features and a decent range. It should rack up quite a few sales in India.

The two-wheeler has been competitively priced and is bound to raise competition in the electric two-wheeler segment. It takes on rivals such as the Ola S1, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, and Simple One.

Design The scooter is available in five shades

The Jaunty+ has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, and a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail. The scooter packs an engine kill switch, a side stand sensor, a USB charging port, a digital instrument cluster, a cruise control switch, and rides on designer wheels. It is offered in five dual-tone color options: red-black, white-black, yellow-black, gray-black, and blue-black.

Information The battery can be charged in four hours

The Jaunty+ packs a DC motor linked to a fixed or portable 40Ah Lithium-ion battery pack that can be charged in four hours using a fast charger. The vehicle delivers a range of more than 120km on a single charge.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Jaunty+ is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with E-ABS and cruise control for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information AMO Jaunty+: Pricing and availability

In India, AMO Electric's Jaunty+ electric scooter sports a price-figure of Rs. 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle will be sold across 140 dealerships in the country from February 15 onward.