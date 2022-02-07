AMO Electric Jaunty+ electric scooter launched at Rs. 1.1 lakh
AMO Electric Bikes has launched its Jaunty+ scooter in India. It will be up for grabs from February 15 onward. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty design and offers a USB charging port as well as an anti-theft alarm. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of more than 120km per charge.
Why does this story matter?
- The Jaunty+ is a good-looking vehicle with great features and a decent range. It should rack up quite a few sales in India.
- The two-wheeler has been competitively priced and is bound to raise competition in the electric two-wheeler segment. It takes on rivals such as the Ola S1, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, and Simple One.
The scooter is available in five shades
The Jaunty+ has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, and a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail. The scooter packs an engine kill switch, a side stand sensor, a USB charging port, a digital instrument cluster, a cruise control switch, and rides on designer wheels. It is offered in five dual-tone color options: red-black, white-black, yellow-black, gray-black, and blue-black.
The battery can be charged in four hours
The Jaunty+ packs a DC motor linked to a fixed or portable 40Ah Lithium-ion battery pack that can be charged in four hours using a fast charger. The vehicle delivers a range of more than 120km on a single charge.
It gets telescopic front forks
In terms of safety equipment, the Jaunty+ is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with E-ABS and cruise control for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.
AMO Jaunty+: Pricing and availability
In India, AMO Electric's Jaunty+ electric scooter sports a price-figure of Rs. 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle will be sold across 140 dealerships in the country from February 15 onward.