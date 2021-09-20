Okaya Freedum electric scooter launched in India at Rs. 70,000

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 20, 2021, 02:10 pm

Okaya Freedum e-scooter goes official in India

Okaya Group has launched its Freedum electric scooter in India. It is the brand's third model and has been manufactured in the country. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty design and gets several features such as regenerative braking and an anti-theft alarm. It is available with a choice of Lithium-ion or Lead-acid battery packs. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter has LED headlamps and digital instrument console

The Okaya Freedum has an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, a flat footboard, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The scooter packs LED headlamps with DRLs, a digital instrument console, and rides on wheels wrapped in 10-inch tubeless tires. It is up for grabs in several shades, including White, Green, Brown, Red, and Beige.

Performance

It delivers a range of up to 70-80km per charge

Okaya Freedum has a 250W BLDC hub motor linked to a 48V, 30Ah Lithium-ion battery which takes 4-5 hours to charge or a 48V, 28Ah Lead-acid battery which takes 8-10 hours. The Lithium-ion version promises a range of 70-80km and a top-speed of 25km/h, while the Lead-acid variant delivers a range of 50-60km. A high-speed variant with a 250km range will be offered later.

Safety

It gets a disc brake on the front wheel

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Okaya Freedum is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear, along with a wheel lock and forward/reverse mode facility. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Okaya Freedum: Pricing

The Okaya Freedum is manufactured at the brand's factory in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, and carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 69,900 (ex-showroom). The company plans to launch 14 new vehicles in the current financial year.