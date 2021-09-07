Porsche Mission R concept is a sustainable electric racing car

Porsche reveals Mission R concept at Munich Motor Show

As a preview of a future zero-emissions race car, whose performance would rival combustion-powered competitors, Porsche has revealed its Mission R concept at the Munich Motor Show. The aggressive-looking four-wheeler is made of sustainable materials and draws power from an electric powertrain. It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds. Here are more details.

The car has 18-inch wheels and an adjustable rear wing

The Porsche Mission R has a body made of natural fiber reinforced plastic (NFRP) and flaunts a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, air vents with louvers, a prominent front splitter, and sleek headlights. It is flanked by air scoops and 18-inch magnesium wheels with carbon aeroblades shod in Michelin tires. A full-width taillight and an adjustable wing are available on the rear.

It has a top-speed of 300km/h

Porsche Mission R packs two electric motors and an 80kWh battery. The setup delivers 1,073hp of power and is linked to an all-wheel-drive system. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds and hit a top-speed of 300km/h.

The vehicle gets a removable hatch and racing-type steering wheel

The Porsche Mission R has a uniquely designed cabin, featuring NFRP and 3D-printed foam elements. It packs a removable escape hatch for the driver, a racing-type steering wheel with a screen mounted on it, and a display atop the steering column which shows the feed from the side and rear cameras. A carbon fiber composite cage structure called 'exoskeleton' ensures the driver's safety.

The Porsche Mission R is a concept racing car and will not head to production. However, the technologies introduced in this four-wheeler might make their way to some cars in the future.