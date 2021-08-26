Kia Seltos X-Line SUV, with cosmetic changes, breaks cover

Kia reveals its Seltos X-Line SUV in India

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has unveiled the range-topping X-Line variant of its Seltos SUV in India. To recall, it was showcased as a concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler flaunts cosmetic changes like Gunmetal Gray paintwork, smoked taillights, and faux leather upholstery. It should be available with petrol and diesel engine choices. Here are more details.

The car has smoked headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels

Kia Seltos X-Line has a gloss black grille, a restyled front bumper, an air vent with an orange insert, smoked LED headlights, and matte-finished Gunmetal Gray paintwork. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, glossy black ORVMs, and crystal-cut 18-inch alloy wheels with orange accents. Smoked LED taillights, refreshed cladding, an 'X-Line' badge, and orange inserts on the bumper grace the rear end.

Two engine choices should be available

Kia Seltos X-Line is likely to run on a 1.4-liter turbocharged petrol engine that makes 138hp/242Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties should be handled by a 6-speed torque converter automatic or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

A sunroof and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system are offered

Kia Seltos X-Line has a dark-themed 5-seater cabin, featuring faux leather upholstery, automatic climate control, an air purification system, a sunroof, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and UVO connected car technology. To ensure the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera are available.

Kia Seltos X-Line: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Kia Seltos X-Line in India will be announced at the launch event in September. It will carry a premium over the GTX+ variants of the Seltos which are priced between Rs. 16.65-17.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).