Kia Seltos X-Line's leaked brochure reveals key features

Kia Seltos X-Line, which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, is likely to be launched in India soon. In the latest development, key features of the car have been revealed. The leak suggests that the vehicle will sport a Matte Graphite paintwork, 18-inch alloy wheels, and Indigo Pera leatherette seats. It should be offered with petrol and diesel engine choices. Here's more.

The car will have 18-inch wheels and 'X-Line' badging

The Kia Seltos X-Line will flaunt gloss black highlights on the grille, fog lamp housing, as well as skid plates. Door garnish and orange highlights will be available on the sides. An 'X-Line' badge, blacked-out tailgate garnish, and orange inserts on the bumper will be available on the rear. The SUV will ride on crystal-cut Graphite-colored 18-inch alloy wheels with orange accents.

Two engine options will be offered

Kia Seltos X-Line is expected to run on a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 138hp/242Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that churns out 113.4hp/250Nm. Transmission duties should be taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

A flat-bottom steering wheel and 360-degree-view camera will be offered

Kia Seltos X-Line will get a blacked-out 5-seater cabin, featuring Indigo Pera leatherette seats with gray stitching and honeycomb pattern, a sunroof, a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, and auto climate control. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera. It will also pack a head-up display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.

Kia Seltos X-Line: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Kia Seltos X-Line in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry some premium over the standard Seltos which begins at Rs. 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).