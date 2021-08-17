Kia Seltos X-Line teased in India; might be launched soon

Kia Motors teases its Seltos X-Line SUV in India

Kia Motors has teased the X-Line variant of its Seltos SUV on social media, hinting at its imminent launch in India. To recall, it was showcased in concept form at the 2020 Auto Expo. As for the highlights, the upcoming vehicle will flaunt cosmetic updates and have many features. It should be offered with petrol and diesel engine options. Here are more details.

The car will have matte gray paintwork and sleek headlights

Going by the concept model shown at the 2020 Auto Expo, the upcoming X-Line should offer a blacked-out finish on the grille, roof rails, alloy wheels, cladding, and spoiler. Matte gray paintwork is also likely. It might feature 'Seltos' lettering on the sculpted bonnet, boot lid, and orange inserts for the bumpers. For lighting, the SUV will have sleek headlights and wrap-around taillamps.

Two engine options should be available

The Kia Seltos X-Line should be offered with a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 138hp/242Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 113.4hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are likely to be handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The vehicle will offer a sunroof and a head-up display

The Kia Seltos X-Line will have a blacked-out 5-seater cabin, featuring ventilated front seats, new upholstery with contrast red stitching, a sunroof, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel. It will house a head-up display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera will ensure the passengers' safety.

Kia Seltos X-Line: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Kia Seltos X-Line in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, it should carry a premium over the standard Seltos which starts at Rs. 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).