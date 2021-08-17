Bajaj Pulsar 250 might be launched in India this November

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 17, 2021, 12:25 am

Launch timeline of Bajaj Pulsar 250 revealed

MD of Bajaj Auto, Rajiv Bajaj, has announced that the company will launch its 'biggest Pulsar' motorcycle in India this November. It will be based on a new platform and is expected to be called the Pulsar 250. As for the highlights, the vehicle should have an eye-catching design and will draw power from a BS6-compliant engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike should offer smartphone connectivity and all-LED lighting

The Bajaj Pulsar 250 is expected to have a muscular fuel tank, a split-style seat with a pillion grab rail, a side-mounted stubby exhaust, and a rear cowl. Depending on the trim, it will be either naked, semi-faired, or fully faired. The bike is likely to pack a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, a full-LED setup for lighting, and blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information

The motor will be linked to a 6-speed gearbox

The Bajaj Pulsar 250 might be powered by a BS6-compliant 250cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 24hp/20Nm or a 248.7cc, liquid-cooled motor that generates 27hp/23.5Nm. The motor will be linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.

Safety

There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Bajaj Pulsar 250 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and multiple riding modes for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Bajaj Pulsar 250: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the Bajaj Pulsar 250 in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, it is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom).