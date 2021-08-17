Renault cars available with discounts worth Rs. 80,000 in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 17, 2021, 12:10 am

Renault is offering great discounts on its cars

In a bid to boost sales in India, select Renault dealerships are offering attractive deals on the entire model range, including the KWID, Triber, Kiger, and Duster. These benefits are available till the end of August and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, loyalty bonuses, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. Here are more details.

Car #1

Renault KWID: Price starts at Rs. 3.32 lakh

Renault KWID is available with discounts worth Rs. 40,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. The car sports a blacked-out grille, roof rails, LED headlights, and designer 14-inch wheels. Inside, there are five seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and twin airbags. It is available with two petrol engine options: a 999cc mill which generates 67hp/91Nm and a 799cc motor which makes 53.3hp/72Nm.

Car #2

Renault Triber: Price begins at Rs. 5.5 lakh

Renault Triber can be bought with benefits worth Rs. 50,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000. It has a chromed grille, a sculpted hood, 15-inch alloy wheels, and projector headlights. There is a 7-seater cabin with four airbags and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The SUV is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine that generates 71hp of power and 96Nm of torque.

Car #3

Renault Kiger: Price starts at Rs. 5.64 lakh

Renault Kiger is up for grabs with a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 and a loyalty/exchange bonus worth Rs. 10,000. The car gets a sleek grille, LED headlights, roof rails, and 16-inch alloy wheels. It has a 5-seater cabin with four airbags and an 8.0-inch touchscreen. It runs on a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 98.6hp/152Nm and a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated motor that makes 71hp/96Nm.

Car #4

Renault Duster: Price begins at Rs. 9.86 lakh

Lastly, benefits worth Rs. 80,000 are available on the Renault Duster, including a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000. The SUV has a 3-slat chrome grille, silvered skid plates, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel, and dual airbags. It is powered by a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 154hp/254Nm and a 1.5-liter mill that makes 104.5hp/142Nm.