Honda reveals its limited-run NSX Type S supercar

Honda has revealed the final version of its NSX supercar, called the Type S. It will be manufactured at Honda's factory in Ohio, US. Limited to just 350 units, the car gets refreshed styling both inside and out as well as a reworked suspension. Under the hood, it draws power from a 600hp, V6 hybrid powertrain. Here are more details.

The car sports a carbon fiber roof and alloy wheels

The Honda NSX Type S has a carbon fiber roof, red accents, a muscular bonnet, large air vents, a downforce-generating spoiler, and sleek headlights. An optional matte paint finish is also available. It is flanked by two doors, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and lightweight alloy wheels shod in Pirelli P Zero tires. A full-width taillight and a large diffuser grace the rear end of the vehicle.

It runs on a 600hp, 3.5-liter engine

Honda NSX Type S draws power from a 3.5-liter V6 hybrid powertrain that generates 600hp of maximum power and 667Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked to a 9-speed DCT gearbox which has a rapid downshift button.

A 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console is offered

The Honda NSX Type S has a luxurious 2-seater cabin, featuring NSX and Type S logos on the headrests and glove compartment, an Alcantara headliner, and a carbon fiber-trimmed flat-bottom steering wheel. It houses a 9-speaker sound system and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with integrated navigation. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags and parking sensors are available.

Honda NSX Type S: Pricing and availability

The Honda NSX Type S carries a starting price-tag of $171,495 (around Rs. 1.27 crore) and will be sold under the Acura badge. Out of 350 units, 300 will be up for grabs in the US.