Honda CB500X adventure tourer makes way to dealerships across India

Japanese automaker Honda's CB500X adventure touring bike, which was launched in India last month, has started arriving at BigWing dealerships across the country. Its deliveries should commence soon in a phased manner.

As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty design and offers many electronic riding aids. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 471cc parallel-twin engine.

The bike has a full-LED lighting setup

The Honda CB500X sits on a steel tube frame and has a semi-faired look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a transparent windscreen.

The bike packs an all-LED setup for lighting, an LCD instrument panel, and rides on blacked-out wheels.

It is available in two shades: Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Grand Prix Red.

It runs on a 47hp, 471cc engine

The Honda CB500X draws power from a 471.03cc, parallel-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. The motor generates 47hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 43.2Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm.

Dual-channel ABS allows for better handling

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda CB500X is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, Honda Ignition Security System, and an emergency stop signal.

Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a Honda ProLINK mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Honda CB500X: Pricing

In India, the Honda CB500X arrives via completely knocked down (CKD) route and costs Rs. 6.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). At this price-point, it takes on rivals like the Kawasaki Versys 650 and Benelli TRK 502.