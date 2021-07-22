Audi e-tron, Sportback launched in India at Rs. 1 crore

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 12:58 pm

Audi introduces e-tron and e-tron Sportback in India

Audi has launched its first-ever electric SUVs, the e-tron and e-tron Sportback, in India. The line-up starts at Rs. 99.99 lakh. The e-tron is offered in 50 Quattro and 55 Quattro variants, while the e-tron Sportback is available in a single 55 Quattro trim. Both the SUVs come with an eye-catching look, a new-age cabin, and offer a range of up to 484km.

Exteriors

The four-wheelers offer LED headlights and 20-inch alloy wheels

Audi e-tron Sportback has a sloping roofline

The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback feature a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, LED Matrix headlights, a shark fin antenna, and wrap-around LED taillamps connected with an LED strip. On the sides, they are flanked by aluminium roof rails, rear-view cameras instead of mirrors, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The four-wheelers are available in up to nine paint schemes.

Interiors

There is a dual-touchscreen setup and 4-zone climate control

Audi e-tron 55 packs a 705W, 16-speaker, B&O 3D sound system

The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback offer a spacious cabin with leather seats, a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, and 30-color ambient lighting. The dual-touchscreen system includes a 10.1-inch infotainment panel and an 8.8-inch climate control display. The e-tron 55 gets 4-zone climate control system, cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, a 360-degree-view camera, and an adaptive air suspension.

Engine

The e-tron 50 has a maximum range of 379km

Audi e-tron 50 draws power from two electric motors which produce 313hp/540Nm. The 71kW battery delivers a range of 264-379km. The e-tron 55 is also powered by two electric motors, paired with a 95kW battery pack. The powertrain generates 408hp/664Nm and offers a range of 359-484km. Both the trims can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.8 and 5.7 seconds, respectively.

Information

Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback: Pricing and availability

In India, the Audi e-tron 50 is priced at Rs. 99.99 lakh while the e-tron 55 costs Rs. 1.16 crore. The e-tron Sportback carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.18 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). The SUVs are currently up for pre-bookings.