Honda unveils 7-seater N7X concept car in Indonesia: Details here

May 04, 2021

Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled its N7X concept car in Indonesia. It will be a 7-seater crossover that is expected to replace the BR-V.

The vehicle draws styling cues from models such as the HR-V and CR-V, and is expected to be powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine. However, no details regarding its interiors have been revealed.

Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a multi-slat chromed grille

The Honda N7X concept has a clamshell bonnet, a multi-slat chromed grille, sleek headlights with dual-LED DRLs, and a faux skid plate.

On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, round wheel arches with black cladding, and multi-spoke wheels.

Wrap-around LED taillights and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It should run on a 1.5-liter petrol engine

The production version of the Honda N7X concept should be powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine paired to a manual or CVT automatic gearbox. The power figures of the motor are currently unknown.

Interiors

The SUV will have a 7-seater cabin

Details regarding the interiors of the Honda N7X concept have not been revealed. However, it should have a 3-row cabin with seven seats, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel.

It should also house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.

On the safety front, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should be available.

Information

Honda N7X concept: Availability

In Indonesia, a 7-seater production version of the Honda N7X concept should be unveiled in the coming months. However, there is no confirmation if the car will be available in India.