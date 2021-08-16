Hyundai India recalls TUCSON due to electrical issue in HECU

Hyundai issues recall order for TUCSON SUV

South Korean automaker Hyundai has issued a recall order for its TUCSON SUV in India over a potential electrical issue in its Hydraulic and Electronic Control Unit (HECU). This is a preventive measure and no untoward incident has been reported yet. However, the company has advised customers to park their cars outside and away from structures until their vehicle gets inspected.

Hyundai has notified customers that the "electrical deficiency" in the TUCSON will be solved by updating the electronic stability control (ESC) software and replacing the HECU fuse. Owners who have been notified by the company should head to their nearest dealership to get their cars inspected. The process should take around two hours and the rectification will be done for free.

The Hyundai TUCSON has a sculpted bonnet, a chromed grille with multiple slats, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer rims. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,670mm and a ground clearance of 170mm.

Hyundai TUCSON is available with a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine that makes 182.4hp/400Nm and a 2.0-liter petrol mill that generates 150hp/192Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed automatic or an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The Hyundai TUCSON has a 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, key-less entry, a sunroof, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. It packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, and crash sensors.

In India, the Hyundai TUCSON starts at Rs. 22.69 lakh for the GL Opt AT (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 27.47 lakh for the range-topping GLS 4WD Diesel AT (diesel) trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).