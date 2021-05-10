Hyundai reveals specifications and prices of IONIQ 5 electric SUV
Ahead of its UK debut, the prices and specifications of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 have been revealed. It is the company's first car to be based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The SUV is available in three trims and starts at £36,995 (roughly Rs. 38.2 lakh). It looks futuristic, has a tech-loaded cabin, and is offered with a choice of two batteries.
The vehicle is offered in nine color options
The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has a clamshell hood, dual-LED projector headlamps, pop-out door handles, and a powered tailgate. It is flanked by charging ports on both the sides, chromed moldings, and 20-inch aero-optimized alloy wheels. The car is available in nine shades: Atlas White, Digital Teal Green, Phantom Black, Cyber Grey, Galactic Grey, Gravity Gold, Lucid Blue, Mystic Olive Green, and Shooting Star Grey.
It offers a head-up display with AR support
The IONIQ 5 has a spacious cabin, featuring heated front seats, a head-up display with augmented reality (AR) support, a heated steering wheel, and a single glass solar roof. The dashboard packs two co-joined 12.0-inch screens for the driver's display and infotainment console. For safety, multiple airbags, Highway Drive Assist Level 2, Blindspot Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Forward Collision Assist with Junction function are available.
There are two battery choices on offer
The base-end Hyundai IONIQ 5 houses a 58kWh battery and an electric motor that delivers an output of 168hp/350Nm. The AWD model has the same battery, a 71hp/255Nm front motor, and a 161hp/350Nm rear motor. The powertrain generates 232hp/605Nm. The RWD variant links a 73kWh battery to a rear motor that churns out a maximum power of 215hp and a peak torque of 350Nm.
The car can also charge other electrical equipment
The optional Vehicle 2 Load pack (V2L) is offered in the Premium variant. It allows users to freely use up to 3.6kW of power from the car to charge any electrical equipment.
Hyundai IONIQ 5 promises a range of up to 483km
The IONIQ 5's range-topping model has a 73kWh battery and AWD. It produces 94hp/255Nm from the front motor and 208hp/350Nm from the rear one. The combined output is 302hp/605Nm. The battery offers 483km of range and can be charged up to 80% in 18 minutes via a 350kW fast charger. The car delivers 100km of range with only five minutes of charging.
Hyundai IONIQ 5: Pricing
In the UK, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 starts at £36,995 (roughly Rs. 38.2 lakh) for the 58kWh RWD SE Connect model and goes up to £48,145 (approximately Rs. 49.7 lakh) for the Ultimate 73kWh AWD variant. The SUV is unlikely to be launched in India.