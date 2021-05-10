Hyundai reveals specifications and prices of IONIQ 5 electric SUV

Ahead of its UK debut, the prices and specifications of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 have been revealed. It is the company's first car to be based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The SUV is available in three trims and starts at £36,995 (roughly Rs. 38.2 lakh). It looks futuristic, has a tech-loaded cabin, and is offered with a choice of two batteries.

Exteriors

The vehicle is offered in nine color options

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has a clamshell hood, dual-LED projector headlamps, pop-out door handles, and a powered tailgate. It is flanked by charging ports on both the sides, chromed moldings, and 20-inch aero-optimized alloy wheels. The car is available in nine shades: Atlas White, Digital Teal Green, Phantom Black, Cyber Grey, Galactic Grey, Gravity Gold, Lucid Blue, Mystic Olive Green, and Shooting Star Grey.

Interiors

It offers a head-up display with AR support

The IONIQ 5 has a spacious cabin, featuring heated front seats, a head-up display with augmented reality (AR) support, a heated steering wheel, and a single glass solar roof. The dashboard packs two co-joined 12.0-inch screens for the driver's display and infotainment console. For safety, multiple airbags, Highway Drive Assist Level 2, Blindspot Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Forward Collision Assist with Junction function are available.

Power

There are two battery choices on offer

The base-end Hyundai IONIQ 5 houses a 58kWh battery and an electric motor that delivers an output of 168hp/350Nm. The AWD model has the same battery, a 71hp/255Nm front motor, and a 161hp/350Nm rear motor. The powertrain generates 232hp/605Nm. The RWD variant links a 73kWh battery to a rear motor that churns out a maximum power of 215hp and a peak torque of 350Nm.

Information

The car can also charge other electrical equipment

The optional Vehicle 2 Load pack (V2L) is offered in the Premium variant. It allows users to freely use up to 3.6kW of power from the car to charge any electrical equipment.

Performance

Hyundai IONIQ 5 promises a range of up to 483km

The IONIQ 5's range-topping model has a 73kWh battery and AWD. It produces 94hp/255Nm from the front motor and 208hp/350Nm from the rear one. The combined output is 302hp/605Nm. The battery offers 483km of range and can be charged up to 80% in 18 minutes via a 350kW fast charger. The car delivers 100km of range with only five minutes of charging.

Information

Hyundai IONIQ 5: Pricing

In the UK, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 starts at £36,995 (roughly Rs. 38.2 lakh) for the 58kWh RWD SE Connect model and goes up to £48,145 (approximately Rs. 49.7 lakh) for the Ultimate 73kWh AWD variant. The SUV is unlikely to be launched in India.