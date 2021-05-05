Prior to its global debut, Hyundai AX1 micro SUV teased

Ahead of its global debut in the coming months, Hyundai has released teaser images of its AX1 micro SUV.

The pictures suggest that the car will have circular headlights and the taillamps will feature a triangular lighting pattern.

Spy shots of the vehicle have also emerged, revealing that the AX1 will sport roof rails, squared-off wheel arches, and large windows.

Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The front grille will also have a triangular pattern

Hyundai AX1 will have an upright stance and shall feature a muscular bonnet, a mesh-type grille with a triangular pattern, and rounded headlights with an LED DRL ring placed on the bumper.

It will be flanked by body-colored B-pillars, ORVMs, square wheel arches with plastic cladding, and designer wheels.

Horizontally positioned taillights with a triangular lighting signature will be available on the rear.

Information

It might be offered with a choice of three engines

Hyundai has not revealed the engine options of the AX1 micro SUV. However, quite like the Grand i10 NIOS, it is expected to be available with a 1.2-liter petrol mill, a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor, and a 1.2-liter diesel unit.

Interiors

It should offer a tech-forward cabin

The interior details of the Hyundai AX1 are currently unknown. However, it should have a spacious cabin with auto climate control and a multifunctional steering wheel.

It is likely to house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.

For the passengers' safety, we expect the vehicle to offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information

Hyundai AX1: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Hyundai AX1 in India will be revealed at the time of launch in early-2022. However, it should cost less than the Venue which starts at Rs. 6.9 lakh (ex-showroom).