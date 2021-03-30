Prior to its unveiling tomorrow i.e. March 31, British automaker MG Motor has released teaser images of its Cyberster electric sports car concept. The upcoming vehicle will have an aggressive look and a tech-loaded cabin with a gaming-type cockpit and 5G connectivity. It will be powered by an electric powertrain that is touted to offer a range of 800km. Here are more details.

Exteriors It will ride on sporty wheels with central locking option

The MG Cyberster will have a long bonnet, a sleek grille, rounded headlamps, and a twin shovel-type lip for improved aerodynamics. On the sides, it will be flanked by protruding wheel arches, horizontal LED stripes, and designer wheels with a central locking facility. Vertically stacked LED taillights, a thick horizontal LED bar, and a spoiler will be available on the rear end.

Information It will accelerate from 0-100km/h in less than three seconds

Details related to the powertrain of the MG Cyberster will be revealed tomorrow. However, the company has claimed that the car will sprint from 0-100km/h in less than three seconds and shall deliver a range of 800km per charge.

Interiors Inside the cabin, the vehicle will have 5G connectivity

Not many details regarding the interiors of the MG Cyberster are available. However, it will have a gaming-type cockpit, 5G connectivity, a multifunctional steering wheel, and premium upholstery. The sports car will also house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. All the standard safety features, including multiple airbags and ABS with EBD should also be available.

Information MG Cyberster: Pricing and availability