-
MG Cyberster electric car concept teased; unveiling on March 31Last updated on Mar 30, 2021, 11:29 am
-
Prior to its unveiling tomorrow i.e. March 31, British automaker MG Motor has released teaser images of its Cyberster electric sports car concept.
The upcoming vehicle will have an aggressive look and a tech-loaded cabin with a gaming-type cockpit and 5G connectivity. It will be powered by an electric powertrain that is touted to offer a range of 800km.
Here are more details.
-
-
Exteriors
It will ride on sporty wheels with central locking option
-
The MG Cyberster will have a long bonnet, a sleek grille, rounded headlamps, and a twin shovel-type lip for improved aerodynamics.
On the sides, it will be flanked by protruding wheel arches, horizontal LED stripes, and designer wheels with a central locking facility.
Vertically stacked LED taillights, a thick horizontal LED bar, and a spoiler will be available on the rear end.
-
Information
It will accelerate from 0-100km/h in less than three seconds
-
Details related to the powertrain of the MG Cyberster will be revealed tomorrow. However, the company has claimed that the car will sprint from 0-100km/h in less than three seconds and shall deliver a range of 800km per charge.
-
Interiors
Inside the cabin, the vehicle will have 5G connectivity
-
Not many details regarding the interiors of the MG Cyberster are available. However, it will have a gaming-type cockpit, 5G connectivity, a multifunctional steering wheel, and premium upholstery.
The sports car will also house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
All the standard safety features, including multiple airbags and ABS with EBD should also be available.
-
Information
MG Cyberster: Pricing and availability
-
The MG Cyberster, being a concept electric sports car, is unlikely to carry a price-tag or have a launch date. However, it will showcase the company's foundation for new electric sports cars that are likely to be announced by the company in the future.