In order to boost sales this month, Nissan has announced attractive discounts and offers on its mid-sized KICKS SUV. They are valid till April 30 or till the stock lasts. The deals are available in the form of cash discount, exchange benefit, and an additional discount based on the buyer's CIBIL score. Notably, the exchange bonus can be availed only at NIC-enabled dealerships.

Information Take a look at the offers

This month, Nissan KICKS is up for grabs with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 50,000, and an additional discount of Rs. 10,000 which will be based on the CIBIL score of the customer.

Exteriors The car rides on 17-inch alloy wheels

The Nissan KICKS is offered in XL, XV, XV Premium, and XV Premium (O) variants. It features a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille with a chrome outline, silvered skid plates, and a rear spoiler. For lighting, it houses LED projector headlights and fog lamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information It comes with two engine options

The Nissan KICKS is available with two BS6-compliant petrol engine choices: a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated mill that makes 105hp/142Nm and a 1.3-liter turbocharged unit that generates 154hp/254Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a CVT automatic gearbox.

Interiors There is an 8.0-inch infotainment system

The Nissan KICKS offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, automatic climate control, and a keyless entry. It also packs quad speakers and an 8.0-inch 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are dual airbags, a rear-view camera, an emergency stop signal, and ABS with EBD.

Information Nissan KICKS: Pricing