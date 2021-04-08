-
Aprilia RS 660 motorbike debuts in Malaysia; India launch soonLast updated on Apr 08, 2021, 03:04 pm
-
Italian automaker Aprilia has launched the RS 660 sports bike in Malaysia. In India, the bookings for the two-wheeler are underway and it should be announced in the coming weeks.
As for the highlights, the RS 660 exhibits a fully-faired look and comes with a host of electronic riding aids. It runs on a 659cc, parallel-twin engine.
Here are more details.
-
-
Design
The bike sports an all-LED lighting setup
-
The Aprilia RS 660 has a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a raised windshield, golden-colored front forks, and a miniature exhaust.
The bike packs a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer wheels. It has a kerb weight of 189kg.
It is up for grabs in three shades: Lava Red, Acid Gold, and Black Apex.
-
Information
It runs on a 100hp, 659cc engine
-
The Aprilia RS 660 draws power from a 659cc, parallel-twin engine that churns out 100hp of maximum power at 10,500rpm and 67Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. The motor is paired to an Aprilia Quick Shift (AQS) gearbox.
-
Safety
The bike also offers five riding modes
-
The Aprilia RS 660 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with traction control, cruise control, and wheelie control. It offers five riding modes: Individual, Challenge, Commute, Dynamic, and Time Attack.
Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 41mm Kayaba inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
-
Information
Aprilia RS 660: Pricing
-
In Malaysia, the Aprilia RS 660 costs RM 59,900 (approximately Rs. 10.8 lakh). In India, the bike will reportedly carry a price-tag of Rs. 13.40 lakh (ex-showroom).