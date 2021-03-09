The 2021 Aprilia RS 660 motorbike will be launched in India soon and its bookings are open. In the latest development, a leaked document (via Autocar India) has revealed that it will be priced at Rs. 13.40 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty look and comes with many electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 659cc, parallel-twin engine.

Design The bike is offered in three color options

Aprilia RS 660 sits on an exposed aluminium frame and has an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a raised windscreen, golden-colored front forks, and an upswept exhaust. The bike packs a TFT instrument console, a twin-LED headlight cluster, and rides on designer alloy wheels. It is offered in three colors- Apex Black, Lava Red, and Acid Gold.

Information In India, it will run on a 100hp, 659cc engine

In India, the Aprilia RS 660 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 659cc parallel-twin engine sourced from the Aprilia RSV4 1100. The motor makes 100hp of power at 10,500rpm and 67Nm of torque at 8,500rpm, and comes mated to an Aprilia Quick Shift (AQS) gearbox.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

The Aprilia RS 660 is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with 3-level cornering ABS, an up/down quickshifter, traction control, adjustable wheelie control, and cruise control. The bike offers five ride modes: Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge, and Time Attack. Suspension duties are taken care of by 41mm Kayaba inverted front forks and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Aprilia RS 660: Pricing and availability