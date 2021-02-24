Italian automaker Aprilia has reportedly started accepting bookings for the Tuono 660 and RS 660 motorbikes in India. They will be launched here in the second quarter of this year. As for the highlights, the motorcycles have a sporty look and come with a host of electronic riding aids. They draw power from a 659cc, parallel-twin engine. Here's our roundup.

Design The bikes sport a TFT instrument cluster, raised windshield

The Aprilia Tuono 660 sports a semi-faired design and has an underbelly exhaust, while the RS 660 has a fully-faired look and comes with an upswept exhaust. They both have a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and a raised windscreen. The bikes pack a TFT instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on designer red-colored alloy wheels.

Power In India, they will run on a 659cc engine

In India, the Aprilia Tuono 660 and RS 660 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 659cc, parallel-twin engine. On the Tuono, the motor generates 95hp/67Nm and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as well as a quickshifter. Meanwhile, on the RS 660, the mill makes 100hp/67Nm and is linked to an Aprilia Quick Shift (AQS) transmission.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

The Tuono and RS 660 are equipped with disc brakes, cornering ABS, engine brake control, adjustable wheelie control, traction control, and cruise control. Five riding modes - Commute, Individual, Challenge, Dynamic, and Time Attack - are also available. Suspension duties on the two bikes are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Aprilia Tuono 660 and RS 660: Pricing and availability