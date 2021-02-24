-
Prices of Triumph Trident 660 motorcycle revealed via official listingLast updated on Feb 24, 2021, 06:55 pm
Triumph's Trident 660 motorbike, which was unveiled in October last year, will be launched in India soon.
In the latest development, pricing details of the two-wheeler have been revealed. As per a now-removed official listing (via RushLane), the bike will start at Rs. 6.95 lakh.
As for the highlights, the bike has a sporty look and runs on a 660cc liquid-cooled engine.
Design
The bike packs a digital instrument console
The Triumph Trident 660 sits on a tubular steel frame and has a sporty look, featuring a sloping fuel tank with padded knee indents, a stepped-up seat, an under-belly exhaust, and a rounded headlight.
The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Road 5 tires. It comes in three color options.
Information
It will run on an 81hp, 660cc liquid-cooled engine
In India, the Triumph Trident 660 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 660cc, liquid-cooled, 3-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox as well as a slipper and assist clutch. The mill generates a maximum power of 81hp and a peak torque of 64Nm.
Safety
Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety
For the rider's safety, the Trident 660 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, adjustable traction control, and two riding modes: Rain and Road.
Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 41mm Showa inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear end.
Information
Triumph Trident 660: Pricing and availability
The Triumph Trident 660 naked roadster will be brought to India in completely knocked down (CKD) form and shall carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will go against rivals such as the Ducati Scrambler Icon and Kawasaki Z650.