Triumph's Trident 660 motorbike, which was unveiled in October last year, will be launched in India soon.

In the latest development, pricing details of the two-wheeler have been revealed. As per a now-removed official listing (via RushLane), the bike will start at Rs. 6.95 lakh.

As for the highlights, the bike has a sporty look and runs on a 660cc liquid-cooled engine.