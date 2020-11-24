Last updated on Nov 24, 2020, 05:30 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
British automaker Triumph will launch the Trident 660 naked roadster motorcycle in India in early-2021. In the latest development, the company dealerships have started accepting pre-bookings for the bike against a refundable token amount of Rs. 50,000.
Triumph has also introduced a financing scheme wherein customers will be able to buy the Trident 660 on installment basis at Rs. 9,999 per month.
The Triumph Trident 660 is built on a tubular steel chassis and sports a naked-street design. It features a stepped-up seat, a muscular fuel tank, an under-belly exhaust, rounded headlamp, and eye-catching graphics.
The bike packs a full-color TFT display with an optional 'My Triumph' connectivity system and an all-LED lighting setup. It rides on 17-inch cast-aluminum wheels wrapped in Michelin Road 5 tires.
The Triumph Trident 660 is powered by a 660cc, in-line triple-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 80hp of maximum power at 10,250rpm and a peak torque of 64Nm at 6,250rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-assist clutch.
The Triumph Trident 660 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS, ride-by-wire, and traction control for improved handling on roads. It also gets two riding modes: Road and Rain.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the premium motorcycle are handled by Showa's 41mm USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The Triumph Trident 660 will arrive in India in early-2021 and will serve as the company's most affordable motorcycle in the country. Triumph will price the Trident 660 below the current price of the Street Twin, which costs Rs. 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
