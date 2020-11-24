British automaker Triumph will launch the Trident 660 naked roadster motorcycle in India in early-2021. In the latest development, the company dealerships have started accepting pre-bookings for the bike against a refundable token amount of Rs. 50,000. Triumph has also introduced a financing scheme wherein customers will be able to buy the Trident 660 on installment basis at Rs. 9,999 per month.

Design Triumph Trident 660: At a glance

The Triumph Trident 660 is built on a tubular steel chassis and sports a naked-street design. It features a stepped-up seat, a muscular fuel tank, an under-belly exhaust, rounded headlamp, and eye-catching graphics. The bike packs a full-color TFT display with an optional 'My Triumph' connectivity system and an all-LED lighting setup. It rides on 17-inch cast-aluminum wheels wrapped in Michelin Road 5 tires.

Information Power and performance

The Triumph Trident 660 is powered by a 660cc, in-line triple-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 80hp of maximum power at 10,250rpm and a peak torque of 64Nm at 6,250rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-assist clutch.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The Triumph Trident 660 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS, ride-by-wire, and traction control for improved handling on roads. It also gets two riding modes: Road and Rain. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the premium motorcycle are handled by Showa's 41mm USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Trident 660 will be the company's most affordable offering