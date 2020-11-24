As a replacement to the KLX250, Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched an all-new dual-sport motorbike, called the KLX300. It comes in two colors: Lime Green and Fragment Camo Gray. The two-wheeler has an off-road-friendly design, a digital instrument cluster, and draws power from a 292cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design Kawasaki KLX300: At a glance

The Kawasaki KLX300 sits on a high tensile steel perimeter frame. It features an off-road style fender, sharp-looking front cowl, a narrow fuel tank, a flat-type seat, eye-catching body graphics, and a digital instrument console. It rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels wrapped in off-road-friendly tires. The bike has a kerb weight of 137kg and a 7.5-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Kawasaki KLX300 is powered by a 292cc, liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill features cam profiles sourced from the KLX300R model, an electrofusion cylinder, and a hard-coated aluminum cylinder. However, the power figures are yet to be revealed.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kawasaki KLX300 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the dual-sport motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm inverted cartridge forks with adjustable compression on the front side, and Uni-Trak gas-charged shock absorbers with spring pre-load on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?