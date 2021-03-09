-
Land Rover Defender wins 2021 Women's World Car awardLast updated on Mar 09, 2021, 03:11 pm
The all-new Land Rover Defender has been crowned as the Women's World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) for 2021. The WWCOTY awards are adjudged by an all-women jury panel, including 50 motoring journalists from 38 countries.
The judges commended the new Defender for its "distinctive design, all-conquering off-road capability, excellent on-road dynamics and 21st century practicality and connectivity."
Exteriors
It has a boxy stance with some sporty design elements
The 2020 Land Rover Defender is based on the D7X platform and features a boxy design with a monocoque chassis, a muscular bonnet with 'DEFENDER' lettering, and a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate.
For lighting, it has square-shaped LED headlamps and split taillights.
On the sides, the off-roader is flanked by roof rails, aluminium castings on the windows, and 5-spoke alloy wheels.
Information
It runs on a 292hp petrol motor
Under the hood, the Land Rover Defender packs a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, petrol engine that churns out 292hp of maximum power at 5,500rpm and 400Nm of peak torque at 1,500-4,000rpm. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Interiors
The vehicle can seat up to seven people
The 2020 Defender offers a practical cabin with space for up to seven people (depending on the trim), a power steering wheel, cruise control, and automatic climate control.
It has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with support the latest connectivity features.
For safety, the SUV provides six airbags, traction control, torque vectoring, and cornering brake control.
Information
Land Rover Defender: Pricing and availability
In India, Defender is offered in two body styles of 90 (3-door) and 110 (5-door), and five trim options of Base, S, SE, HSE, and First Edition. The line-up starts at Rs. 73.98 lakh and goes up to Rs. 89.63 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).