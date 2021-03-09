-
2021 Benelli TRK 502X launched in Europe; Indian debut soon
Italian automaker Benelli has launched the 2021 TRK 502X adventure tourer in Europe. It should join the road-focused TRK 502 in India soon.
As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive design and comes with many features. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 499cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox.
Here are more details.
Design
The bike offers a semi-digital instrument console
The 2021 Benelli TRK 502X sits on a steel trellis frame and sports a semi-faired look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, knuckle guards, a split-style seat, and a tall windscreen.
The bike offers a semi-digital instrument cluster, a twin-pod headlight setup, and rides on wire-spoke wheels.
It has a 20-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 213kg.
Information
It runs on a 47hp, 499cc engine
The 2021 Benelli TRK 502X draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 499cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 46.8hp at 8,500rpm and 46Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.
Safety
Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Benelli TRK 502X is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels.
Suspension duties on the adventure touring motorcycle are taken care of by 50mm upside-down forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear end.
Information
2021 Benelli TRK 502X: Pricing and availability
In Europe, the 2021 Benelli TRK 502X adventure bike carries a price-tag of €6,240 (approximately Rs. 5.41 lakh). It should make its way to India soon and cost around Rs. 5.20 lakh (ex-showroom).