Italian automaker Benelli has launched the 2021 TRK 502X adventure tourer in Europe. It should join the road-focused TRK 502 in India soon.

As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive design and comes with many features. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 499cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Here are more details.