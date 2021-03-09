-
This limited-run Brough Superior bike costs around Rs. 59 lakhLast updated on Mar 09, 2021, 11:59 am
As a tribute to Thomas Edward Lawrence aka Lawrence of Arabia, British motorcycle brand Brough Superior has unveiled a new limited-run model, called Lawrence.
Only 188 examples of the bike will be manufactured as a tribute to Lawrence's birth year 1888. The premium two-wheeler has a flashy look and draws power from a 997cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine.
Here are more details.
Design
The bike plies on machined aluminium wheels
The Brough Superior Lawrence has an eye-catching design, featuring a titanium frame, cast aluminium swingarm, carbon fiber bodywork, a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and high-mounted twin exhausts.
The bike has a semi-digital instrument console, a rounded headlight, and rides on machined 7-spoke aluminium wheels.
It has a 17-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 200kg.
Information
It runs on a 102hp, 997cc engine
The Brough Superior Lawrence draws power from a Euro 4-compliant 997cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 102hp at 9,600rpm and 87Nm of peak torque at 7,300rpm.
Safety
Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Brough Superior Lawrence is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels.
Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by Fior-type aluminium casting forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear end.
Information
Brough Superior Lawrence: Pricing and availability
In the US, the Brough Superior Lawrence motorbike carries a price-tag of $80,000 (approximately Rs. 58.63 lakh). However, no details regarding its pricing and availability in India are currently available.