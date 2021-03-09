Last updated on Mar 09, 2021, 11:59 am

As a tribute to Thomas Edward Lawrence aka Lawrence of Arabia, British motorcycle brand Brough Superior has unveiled a new limited-run model, called Lawrence. Only 188 examples of the bike will be manufactured as a tribute to Lawrence's birth year 1888. The premium two-wheeler has a flashy look and draws power from a 997cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine. Here are more details.

Design The bike plies on machined aluminium wheels

The Brough Superior Lawrence has an eye-catching design, featuring a titanium frame, cast aluminium swingarm, carbon fiber bodywork, a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and high-mounted twin exhausts. The bike has a semi-digital instrument console, a rounded headlight, and rides on machined 7-spoke aluminium wheels. It has a 17-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 200kg.

Information It runs on a 102hp, 997cc engine

The Brough Superior Lawrence draws power from a Euro 4-compliant 997cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 102hp at 9,600rpm and 87Nm of peak torque at 7,300rpm.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Brough Superior Lawrence is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by Fior-type aluminium casting forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information Brough Superior Lawrence: Pricing and availability