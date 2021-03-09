Last updated on Mar 09, 2021, 11:31 am

Honda is offering a cashback of Rs. 5,000 on purchasing its Activa 125 scooter in India. This scheme is valid on EMI purchases using Standard Chartered, Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, and Federal Bank credit and debit cards. It is also applicable to online bookings. As for the highlights, the Activa 125 has sporty looks and runs on a 124cc, single-cylinder engine.

What works and what doesn't Honda Activa 125 Our Rating Pros: Smooth and silent electric start Comfortable seat Sporty design Cons: Suspension is on the softer side No built-in mobile charging port

Design The scooter has an all-LED lighting setup

The Honda Activa 125 sits on an underbone frame and has an eye-catching design, featuring an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, and an under-seat storage compartment. The scooter packs a semi-digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a 5.3-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 111kg.

Information It runs on an 8hp, 124cc engine

Honda Activa 125 draws power from a BS6-compliant 124cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine linked to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates 8hp of power and 10.3Nm of torque. The scooter also offers Honda Eco Technology (HET) and Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) for improved performance.

Safety A combined braking system ensures better handling

To ensure the rider's safety, the Honda Activa 125 is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a combined braking system for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and 3-step adjustable spring-loaded hydraulic forks on the rear end.

Information Honda Activa 125: Pricing and availability