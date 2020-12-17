Japanese automaker Honda has introduced the 2021 version of its Vision 110 scooter for the European markets. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler comes with certain styling tweaks, a semi-digital instrument console, a lighter frame, and a new 'Smart Key' system. It also gets an 'Idle Stop' system and draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 109.5cc, single-cylinder engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Honda Vision 110: At a glance

The 2021 Vision 110 sits on a new steel underbone frame called Smart Architecture Frame (SAF). The scooter has an indicator-mounted front apron, a long, flat-type seat, an upswept exhaust, and a silvered grab rail. It comes with a new semi-digital instrument console, blacked-out alloy wheels, and a Smart Key. Moreover, it has a kerb weight of 100kg and a 4.9-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Honda Vision 110 is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 109.5cc, 2-valve, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates a maximum power of 8.58hp at 7,500rpm and 9Nm of peak torque at 5,750rpm. The mill comes mated to a CVT gearbox and an 'Idle Stop' system.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Honda Vision 110 is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?