Japanese automaker Honda has filed multiple recall fillings with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the US which covers around 1.4 million cars. The four-wheelers, which include the CR-V, Civic, Accord, and other models, will be recalled for faulty body control modules, failing power window switches that can cause fires, and corroding driveshafts that might fail. Here are more details.

Key details First recall covers over 2,68,000 units of CR-V

The first recall covers 2,68,655 units of 2002-2006 CR-V which might have failing power window switches that may melt and cause fire in the cabin. According to the company, it is aware of 23 fire incidents and 87 other "reports of thermal events." The faulty master power window switch will be replaced at Honda service centers for free.

Software problem Second recall tackles body control module failures in Accord, Insight

The 2018-2020 Accord, Accord Hybrid, and 2019-2020 Insight will be recalled to tackle body control module failures due to a software problem. The fault can lead to non-functional windshield wipers and exterior lights, inoperable rear-view cameras, and broken defrosters. Around 7,13,233 cars might be affected and notices will be sent to their owners around January 18 for a free of cost software update.

Recall #3: Part 1 4,30,000 cars affected due to possible corroding driveshafts

As part of the third recall campaign, involving corroding driveshafts, a total of 4,30,000 cars will be recalled. Honda notes that road salt or other contaminants might corrode the driveshaft on these affected four-wheelers. The campaign has been split in two parts. The first one covers 2,10,000 cars, including models like 2013-2015 Acura ILX, ILX Hybrid, 2012 Civic Hybrid, and 2007-2008 Fit.

Recall #3: Part 2 2,20,000 Accord units will be recalled due to corroding driveshafts