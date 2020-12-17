German automaker Volkswagen has launched its Tiguan eHybrid SUV in the international markets. It is offered in three variants: Life, Elegance, and R-Line. As for the highlights, the car gets subtle cosmetic updates inside-out and draws power from a new hybrid powertrain, which mates a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid: At a glance

The Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid has a sporty look, featuring a refreshed radiator grille flanked by LED matrix headlamps, tweaked bumpers with larger air dams, and a charging point located near the left front fender. On the sides, the car has silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A window wiper and wrap-around taillights are present on the rear end.

Information Power and performance

The Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid packs a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine, an electric motor, and a 13kWh battery pack. The setup delivers 243hp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on the SUV are handled by a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors How does it look like on the inside?

The Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid has a spacious cabin with 3-zone climate control, a multifunctional leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, and adaptive cruise control. The SUV houses a digital instrument console and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and 'We Connect' technology. For safety, there are multiple airbags, a parking camera, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Lane Assist.

Information What about the pricing?