Italian automaker Lamborghini has unveiled a new SC20 model as a one-off open-top track car which has been approved for road use.

The premium vehicle was engineered by Lamborghini Squadra Corse and designed by Centro Stile in Sant'Agata Bolognese.

As for the highlights, it has a sporty carbon-fiber body, a premium cabin, and draws power from a 770hp, 6.5-liter, V12 engine.

