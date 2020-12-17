Last updated on Dec 17, 2020, 12:11 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Italian automaker Lamborghini has unveiled a new SC20 model as a one-off open-top track car which has been approved for road use.
The premium vehicle was engineered by Lamborghini Squadra Corse and designed by Centro Stile in Sant'Agata Bolognese.
As for the highlights, it has a sporty carbon-fiber body, a premium cabin, and draws power from a 770hp, 6.5-liter, V12 engine.
Here's our roundup.
Lamborghini SC20 has a carbon fiber body, Huracan GT3 Evo-inspired air dams on the hood, a pronounced front splitter, sleek headlights, and a Bianco Fu (White) paintwork with Blue Cepheus accents.
The car is flanked by sleek ORVMs and single-nut 20-inch/21-inch aluminium wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires.
A wide carbon fiber wing and dual exhaust tips are present on the rear.
The Lamborghini SC20 runs on a 6.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, V12 engine that generates 770hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 720Nm of torque at 6,750rpm. The mill comes mated to a 7-speed Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system with a central electronic differential.
Lamborghini SC20 has a luxurious 2-seater dual-tone cabin with Nero Cosmus (Black) and Bianco Leda (White) color trims, sport seats, Alcantara upholstery, and 3D printed air vents.
There is a carbon fiber treatment on the dashboard cover, center console, door panels, rear wall, as well as the steering wheel trim.
For safety, the car gets multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors.
The Lamborghini SC20 is a custom-made vehicle for a single customer and its price has not been disclosed. However, considering that the SC18 has an estimated price-figure of around $7 million (approximately Rs. 51 crore), the SC20 should be priced even higher.
