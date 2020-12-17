Mahindra is expected to launch its new-generation XUV500 in India in April 2021. The current-generation model will be sold alongside until the stocks last, but its production is likely to be stopped in January. As for the highlights, the upcoming XUV500 will have a refreshed design and an upmarket cabin. It will be offered in two BS6-compliant engine choices. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Mahindra XUV500: At a glance

The 2021 XUV500 will have a sporty design, featuring an updated 7-slat grille, L-shaped LED headlamps, taillights, and a roof-mounted rear spoiler with an LED brake light. The SUV will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles and updated alloy wheels. The vehicle will have a wheelbase of 2,700mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.

Information Power and performance

The next-generation XUV500 should be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol mill that generates 187hp/380Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel motor that makes 185hp. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.

Interiors How will it look like on the inside?

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will have a revamped cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, black upholstery, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. Multiple airbags, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, and frontal collision warning should be available for the passengers' safety. The car will also house a fully-digital instrument cluster and a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.

Information What about the pricing?