Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled its 2021 Rebel 1100 cruiser motorcycle for the global markets. It comes in two colors: Metallic Black and Bordeaux Red Metallic. As for the highlights, it has an all-LED lighting setup, a host of electronic riding aids, and a digital instrument cluster. It draws power from a 1,084cc parallel-twin engine. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Honda Rebel 1100: At a glance

The 2021 Honda Rebel 1100 draws styling cues from the Rebel 500 cruiser bike, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat, and a rounded headlamp. It also gets optional accessories like 'Batwing' fairing, saddlebags, and quilted seats. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Honda Rebel 1100 draws power from a 1,084cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a DCT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 100.5hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 105Nm at 6,250rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The 2021 Honda Rebel 1100 is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with ABS, wheelie control, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), cruise control, and throttle-by-wire. It also gets four riding modes: Standard, Rain, Sport, and a user configurable mode. Suspension duties on the cruiser are handled by telescopic forks on the front and Showa-sourced twin-shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?