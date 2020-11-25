Japanese automaker Kawasaki has unveiled a track-focused variant of its 2021 Ninja ZX-10R motorbike. Titled Ninja ZX-10RR, it has an aggressive design, new Marchesini wheels, and utilizes titanium connecting rods as well as lightweight pistons in the engine to improve performance. However, suspension setup is the same as the standard ZX-10R. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR: At a glance

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR looks similar to the standard model, featuring cowl-integrated winglets, a tall windscreen, an all-LED lighting setup, higher-set footpegs, and an upswept exhaust. It packs a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity as well as support for Kawasaki's Rideology app. Ir rides on Marchesini aluminium 7-spoke wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tires.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 998cc inline-four engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and makes 201hp/114.9Nm. The motor gets updated intake and exhaust valve springs, a new camshaft, new lightweight pistons, and Pankl titanium connecting rods.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The 2021 Ninja ZX-10RR gets disc brakes on both the wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, electronic cruise control, launch control, and engine brake control. It also offers multiple riding modes. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are handled by Showa-sourced Balance Free Front Forks (BFF) on the front and a Balance Free Rear Cushion (BFRC) unit on the rear.

