Audi has had a busy year in India with several models arriving as a part of its new strategy in the country. Amongst the recent offerings, the Q2 is of significance since it is aimed at the entry-level luxury segment and fills the void left by the discontinuation of the Q3. But how good is the all-new Audi Q2? Here's our review

Exteriors Audi Q2: At a glance

Don't expect a huge SUV presence with the Q2 as it is quite compact - roughly the size of a Kia Seltos. However, the 3D embossed octagonal singleframe grille, wide air vents, and the muscular bonnet give it an aggressive design. The top-of-the-line S Line trim adds sporty elements, including S Line bumpers in body color, a roof spoiler, and other styling details.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside, the Q2 is quintessentially Audi. It has an all-black design with high-quality materials, leather seats, and a sporty yet driver-focused dashboard. We also like the flat-bottomed steering wheel along with the round AC vents which remind us of the Audi TT sports car. Despite the compact size, the Q2 doesn't compromise on space, comfort, and aesthetics for both the front and rear passengers.

Features But, does it have enough features?

The equipments and features on the Q2 are a mixed bag. While you do get a large sunroof and an 8.3-inch 'floating' touchscreen console with central control element, the lack of powered seats might disappoint some. Other highlights include a 10-speaker audio system, LED ambient lighting, wireless charging facility, smartphone connectivity, cruise control, climate control, and the famed Audi Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Under the hood Power and performance

The real appeal of the Q2 stems from its driving experience as it is unlike any other SUV. You get a 190hp, 2.0-liter TFSI petrol engine with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as standard. Being lightweight, the Q2 is very fast and feels quick behind the wheel with a strong power delivery. The gearbox also responds well with fast upshift and downshift.

On the road Ride and handling

The Audi Q2 gets Quattro all-wheel-drive system and that is a big advantage since most compact luxury SUVs come with front wheel drive to save costs. The Q2 feels remarkably stable and offers plenty of grip even with hard cornering. The stability at high speed is better than any other compact luxury SUV. The ride experience is slightly firm but not uncomfortable.

Our verdict Should you buy it?