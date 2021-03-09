Last updated on Mar 09, 2021, 12:06 am

Tata Motors had launched the 2021 Safari in India last month and the deliveries commenced soon after. However, the popularity of the flagship SUV is growing as its waiting period has now increased to 2.5 months. In Ghaziabad, you will have to wait 2-2.5 months to receive your Safari while in cities like Surat and Bengaluru, the waiting period is of one month.

Exteriors It sports 18-inch alloy wheels

The 2021 Tata Safari features a chrome grille with tri-arrow patterns, silvered skid plates, an integrated antenna, a rear spoiler, and a rear window wiper as well as a washer. For lighting, it has sleek projector headlamps, cornering foglamps, LED DRLs, and LED taillights. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Information The SUV runs on a BS6-compliant engine

The new-generation Tata Safari draws power from a 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel motor that produces 168hp of power and 350Nm of peak torque. The unit comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The SUV offers a SkyDome sunroof

The 2021 Tata Safari has a 6/7-seater cabin with leather seats, a dual-tone dashboard, a SkyDome sunroof, a power steering wheel, and a keyless entry. It also packs a digital instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity. For safety, the SUV has six airbags and a rear-view camera.

Information 2021 Tata Safari: Pricing and availability