Prior to launch in India, 2021 MINI 3-Door found testingLast updated on Mar 08, 2021, 07:53 pm
The 2021 MINI 3-Door hatchback, which was unveiled overseas last month, could be launched in India soon.
In the latest development, a partially-camouflaged test mule of the car has been found testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights.
The images suggest that it will have a refreshed grille, a new rear bumper, and LED taillights.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car sports a large blacked-out grille
The 2021 MINI 3-Door features a muscular bonnet with air vents, a large blacked-out mesh grille, and oval-shaped LED headlights.
It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, wheel arches with new contouring, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. An updated bumper and taillamps with Union Jack LED elements are available on the rear.
The car has a wheelbase of 2,495mm and a ground clearance of 146mm.
Information
It will run on a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine
In India, the 2021 MINI 3-Door hatchback is expected to draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine linked to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The mill should generate around 192hp of maximum power.
Interiors
The vehicle has a spacious 4-seater cabin
The 2021 MINI 3-Door has a spacious 4-seater cabin with a new gear lever, a head-up display, and a 3-spoke multifunctional power steering wheel.
It houses a 5.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system housed in a circular module.
For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, an engine immobilizer, and crash sensors are available.
Information
2021 MINI 3-Door: Pricing and availability
Details related to the pricing and availability of the 2021 MINI 3-Door in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to carry some premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 34.50 lakh (ex-showroom).