Mahindra's upcoming flagship SUV (codenamed W601), which was expected to be launched as the new-generation XUV500, will be called XUV700. It shall debut in India in the coming weeks. The car shall have a refreshed look and a spacious cabin with many hi-tech features. It will be offered with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The car will have a new grille with multiple slats

The Mahindra XUV700 will have an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a multi-slat grille, a shark fin antenna, and sleek LED headlamps with LED DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, flush-fitted door handles, and new alloy wheels. In terms of dimensions, the vehicle will be slightly bigger than the current-generation XUV500.

Information Two engine choices will be available

The Mahindra XUV700 will be offered with a choice of two BS6-compliant engines: a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder petrol mill that makes 190hp, and a 2.0-liter diesel motor that generates 180hp. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The vehicle will have a feature-packed cabin

The Mahindra XUV700 will have a spacious cabin with a panoramic sunroof, a dual-tone dashboard, an engine start-stop button, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It will also house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) will be available.

Information Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability