Ahead of launch, prices of Aprilia SXR 125 scooter leakedLast updated on Apr 07, 2021, 06:46 pm
The Aprilia SXR 125 maxi-style scooter will be launched in India soon and shall reportedly carry a price-tag of Rs. 1.15 lakh. Its pre-bookings are currently underway.
As for the highlights, the vehicle will have an eye-catching design, a digital instrument console, and an all-LED setup for lighting. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 125cc, single-cylinder engine.
Here's our roundup.
Design
The scooter will be available in four colors
The Aprilia SXR 125 will have a sporty look, featuring a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat, and a raised windshield.
The vehicle will have a full-LED setup for lighting and a digital instrument console with support for Bluetooth connectivity.
It will be up for grabs in four shades: Glossy White, Matte Blue, Matte Black, and Glossy Red.
Information
It will run on a 9.4hp, 125cc engine
The Aprilia SXR 125 maxi-style scooter will be powered by a BS6-compliant 125cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 9.4hp of maximum power and peak torque of 9.2Nm. The motor will be linked to a CVT gearbox.
Safety
For better handling, it will offer a Combi Brake System
To ensure the rider's safety, the Aprilia SXR 125 will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a Combi Brake System for improved handling.
Suspension duties on the scooter will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Information
Aprilia SXR 125: Pricing
In India, the Aprilia SXR 125 maxi-style scooter will reportedly sport a price-figure of Rs. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price-point, it will take on rivals such as the Suzuki Burgman Street 125.