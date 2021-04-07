The Aprilia SXR 125 maxi-style scooter will be launched in India soon and shall reportedly carry a price-tag of Rs. 1.15 lakh. Its pre-bookings are currently underway. As for the highlights, the vehicle will have an eye-catching design, a digital instrument console, and an all-LED setup for lighting. It will draw power from a BS6-compliant 125cc, single-cylinder engine. Here's our roundup.

Design The scooter will be available in four colors

The Aprilia SXR 125 will have a sporty look, featuring a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat, and a raised windshield. The vehicle will have a full-LED setup for lighting and a digital instrument console with support for Bluetooth connectivity. It will be up for grabs in four shades: Glossy White, Matte Blue, Matte Black, and Glossy Red.

Information It will run on a 9.4hp, 125cc engine

The Aprilia SXR 125 maxi-style scooter will be powered by a BS6-compliant 125cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 9.4hp of maximum power and peak torque of 9.2Nm. The motor will be linked to a CVT gearbox.

Safety For better handling, it will offer a Combi Brake System

To ensure the rider's safety, the Aprilia SXR 125 will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a Combi Brake System for improved handling. Suspension duties on the scooter will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Aprilia SXR 125: Pricing