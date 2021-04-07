Harley-Davidson has listed the Pan America 1250 bike as an upcoming model in India, confirming that it will be launched in June. It comes in two variants: Standard and Special. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has an off-road-friendly design and offers a host of riding aids. It draws power from a 1,252cc Revolution Max 1250 engine. Here's our roundup.

Design The bike has a 6.8-inch touchscreen instrument console

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 has a sloping fuel tank, upswept exhaust, a stepped-up seat, and a raised windshield. The motorbike houses a Bluetooth-enabled 6.8-inch touchscreen instrument console, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels. It is offered in Vivid Black, River Rock Gray, Deadwood Green, Gauntlet Gray Metallic, and Baja Orange with Stone Washed White Pearl colors.

Premium model What extra features do you get on the Special variant?

The Special variant of the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 adventure bike has a bunch of additional features such as a center stand, a steering damper, an electronically adjustable semi-active suspension setup, a tire pressure monitoring system, and heated grips. It also offers an Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) system, which is a first in the segment.

Information The bike runs on a 150hp, 1,252cc engine

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 draws power from a 1,252cc, Revolution Max 1250 engine that generates 150hp of power at 9,000rpm and 127Nm of peak torque at 6,750rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and an assist clutch.

Safety The vehicle offers five riding modes

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 has disc brakes on both the wheels, vehicle load control, and hill hold control. It also offers five riding modes: Sport, Road, Off-Road, Rain, and Off-Road Plus. Suspension duties on the standard model are taken care of by 47mm front forks and a linkage-mounted rear mono-shock while the Special variant gets an electronically adjustable semi-active suspension setup.

Information Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250: Pricing and availability