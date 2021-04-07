-
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 to debut in India in JuneLast updated on Apr 07, 2021, 07:35 pm
-
Harley-Davidson has listed the Pan America 1250 bike as an upcoming model in India, confirming that it will be launched in June. It comes in two variants: Standard and Special.
As for the highlights, the motorcycle has an off-road-friendly design and offers a host of riding aids. It draws power from a 1,252cc Revolution Max 1250 engine.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
The bike has a 6.8-inch touchscreen instrument console
-
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 has a sloping fuel tank, upswept exhaust, a stepped-up seat, and a raised windshield.
The motorbike houses a Bluetooth-enabled 6.8-inch touchscreen instrument console, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels.
It is offered in Vivid Black, River Rock Gray, Deadwood Green, Gauntlet Gray Metallic, and Baja Orange with Stone Washed White Pearl colors.
-
Premium model
What extra features do you get on the Special variant?
-
The Special variant of the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 adventure bike has a bunch of additional features such as a center stand, a steering damper, an electronically adjustable semi-active suspension setup, a tire pressure monitoring system, and heated grips.
It also offers an Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) system, which is a first in the segment.
-
Information
The bike runs on a 150hp, 1,252cc engine
-
The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 draws power from a 1,252cc, Revolution Max 1250 engine that generates 150hp of power at 9,000rpm and 127Nm of peak torque at 6,750rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and an assist clutch.
-
Safety
The vehicle offers five riding modes
-
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 has disc brakes on both the wheels, vehicle load control, and hill hold control. It also offers five riding modes: Sport, Road, Off-Road, Rain, and Off-Road Plus.
Suspension duties on the standard model are taken care of by 47mm front forks and a linkage-mounted rear mono-shock while the Special variant gets an electronically adjustable semi-active suspension setup.
-
Information
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250: Pricing and availability
-
The pricing and availability details of the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 in India will be announced at the launch event in June. However, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom).