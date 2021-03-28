-
Nissan 400Z sports car previewed in leaked images: Details here
As a successor to its 370Z sports car, Nissan will unveil the 400Z model in the coming days.
In the latest development, the pictures (courtesy Autocar) of the car have been leaked online, revealing its key highlights.
The images suggest that it will have a coupe profile and a tech-loaded cabin. It will run on a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo petrol engine.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car will sport a long, sculpted bonnet
The Nissan 400Z will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a long muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, a wide air dam, and rounded-off headlamps.
On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.
Meanwhile, 300ZX-inspired taillights connected by a wraparound black trim, twin exhaust tips, and a boot-lip spoiler will be available on the rear end.
Information
It will run on a 400hp V6 petrol engine
The Nissan 400Z will draw power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that should generate around 400hp of maximum power. The mill should be linked to a manual or an automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.
Interiors
The vehicle will pack a 9.0-inch infotainment console
The Nissan 400Z will have a cabin with leather and Alcantara upholstery, three dashboard-mounted gauges, and a chunky 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
It shall house a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities.
For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera should be available.
Information
Nissan 400Z: Pricing and availability
The Nissan 400Z should make its global debut in the coming days but information regarding its availability in India is unavailable. Provided it does launch here, it should carry a significant premium over the 370Z, which started at Rs. 53.5 lakh (ex-showroom).