As a successor to its 370Z sports car, Nissan will unveil the 400Z model in the coming days.

In the latest development, the pictures (courtesy Autocar) of the car have been leaked online, revealing its key highlights.

The images suggest that it will have a coupe profile and a tech-loaded cabin. It will run on a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo petrol engine.

Here are more details.