Hyundai's performance-oriented N Line range is expected to make its Indian debut with the launch of the i20 N Line in mid-2021. Much like Ford's RS, Skoda's RS, and Volkswagen's GTI, the brand celebrates the company's success in World Rally Championship and aims to create fun-to-drive performance cars accessible to a wider audience. Here's our roundup.

Origins A look at the brand's background

Named after Hyundai's Namyang R&D center and European Technical Center at Nürburgring, the N sub-brand is headed by the ex-in charge of BMW's M division, Albert Biermann. N-badged cars are in demand in markets like Germany and the UK and have created a positive image for the company there. This is one of the reasons for trying to introduce them in India.

Possibilities Which N Line cars will arrive in India?

N Line cars, having the most powerful engine in the range, suspension mods, and sporty additions inside-out, will be the first to debut in India. Meanwhile, full-blown 'N cars' with a considerably more powerful engine, improved steering, stiffened chassis, upgraded springs and dampers, and better brakes will make their way to our shores at a later stage.

At a glance First model in India could be the i20 N Line

The Hyundai i20 N Line will have a black grille, dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-exit exhaust pipe, and an N Line badge. Inside, there will be five seats, N badging, a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Blue Link, and multiple airbags. It should get two engine choices- a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 120hp, and a 1.6-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 204hp.

Information What about the pricing?