-
Hyundai N Line range to make Indian debut in mid-2021Last updated on Jan 25, 2021, 11:53 am
-
Hyundai's performance-oriented N Line range is expected to make its Indian debut with the launch of the i20 N Line in mid-2021.
Much like Ford's RS, Skoda's RS, and Volkswagen's GTI, the brand celebrates the company's success in World Rally Championship and aims to create fun-to-drive performance cars accessible to a wider audience.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Origins
A look at the brand's background
-
Named after Hyundai's Namyang R&D center and European Technical Center at Nürburgring, the N sub-brand is headed by the ex-in charge of BMW's M division, Albert Biermann.
N-badged cars are in demand in markets like Germany and the UK and have created a positive image for the company there. This is one of the reasons for trying to introduce them in India.
-
Possibilities
Which N Line cars will arrive in India?
-
N Line cars, having the most powerful engine in the range, suspension mods, and sporty additions inside-out, will be the first to debut in India.
Meanwhile, full-blown 'N cars' with a considerably more powerful engine, improved steering, stiffened chassis, upgraded springs and dampers, and better brakes will make their way to our shores at a later stage.
-
At a glance
First model in India could be the i20 N Line
-
The Hyundai i20 N Line will have a black grille, dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-exit exhaust pipe, and an N Line badge.
Inside, there will be five seats, N badging, a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Blue Link, and multiple airbags.
It should get two engine choices- a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 120hp, and a 1.6-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 204hp.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
In India, the Hyundai i20 N Line should cost around Rs. 12 lakh, while the full-blown 204hp model should fall in the Rs. 25-30 lakh price bracket. N Line versions of the NIOS, Venue, and Elantra should also debut here in the coming years.