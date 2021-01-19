Sondors has launched a new electric motorbike called Metacycle in the USA. Its pre-orders are open and deliveries will commence by the end of the year. As for the highlights, this lightweight two-wheeler comes with an all-LED lighting setup and a built-in wireless smartphone charger. The company claims it can clock a top-speed of 128.7km/h and deliver a range of 130km. Here's our roundup.

Design Sondors Metacycle: At a glance

The Sondors Metacycle is built on a cast aluminium eco-frame and has a sleek profile. It features a halo headlight with turn signals incorporated on the sides, a single-seat, wide-set handlebars, and rear-view mirrors. The vehicle houses a large display integrated into the frame and a wireless smartphone charger. It rides on spoked wheels and has a kerb weight of 91kg.

Information Power and performance

The Sondors Metacycle draws power from a 20hp electric motor and a 4,000Wh battery. The battery can be charged in four hours using a 110V wall outlet. The company claims it can clock a top-speed of 128.7km/h and deliver a range of 130km.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Sondors Metacycle is equipped with hydraulic disc brakes on both the front and the rear wheels, which are sourced from Brembo's subsidiary called Bybre. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the electric motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shocker on the rear side.

Information What about the pricing?