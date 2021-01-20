Last updated on Jan 20, 2021, 12:05 am

In a bid to boost sales this month, Datsun is offering discounts on its entire line-up in India, which includes the BS6-compliant redi-GO, GO, and GO+ cars. These deals are valid till the end of January and might vary across locations and variants. They can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. Here's our roundup.

Key details A detailed look at the offers and benefits

The Datsun redi-GO is available with benefits worth Rs. 35,000. This includes an exchange benefit of up to Rs. 15,000, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate offer valued at Rs. 5,000 (for 'Pillars of India' and medical professionals). Meanwhile, the GO and the GO+ cars are up for grabs with Rs. 20,000 cash discount and an exchange benefit of Rs. 20,000.

Car #1 Datsun redi-GO: Price begins at Rs. 2.88 lakh

The Datsun redi-GO sports a chrome-surrounded octagonal grille, a front bumper with L-shaped DRLs, sleek headlamps, and designer wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and dual airbags to ensure the safety of the passengers. It comes with two BS6-compliant petrol engine choices: a 0.8-liter mill that makes 54hp/72Nm and a 1.0-liter motor that generates 67hp/91Nm.

Car #2 Datsun GO: Price starts at Rs. 3.99 lakh

Datsun GO features a hexagonal grille with chrome bracketing, a muscular bonnet, adjustable headlights, and sporty alloy wheels. There is a 5-seater cabin with power windows, fabric upholstery, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and twin airbags. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine, which generates 67hp/104Nm when mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and 76hp/104Nm when paired with a CVT unit.

Car #3 Datsun GO+: Price begins at Rs. 4.19 lakh