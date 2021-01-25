Japanese automaker Suzuki has launched the 2021 version of the GSX-R125 motorbike in its home country. It comes in a new 'Stronger Red with Titan Black' dual-tone color option. As for the highlights, it packs a fully-digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and draws power from a 124cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Suzuki GSX-R125: At a glance

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-R125 has an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen. It packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer alloy wheels. The bike comes in three color options- Stronger Red with Titan Black, Titan Black, and Triton Blue Metallic.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-R125 draws power from a 124cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 15hp of maximum power at 10,000rpm and 11Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm. The mil comes linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Suzuki GSX-R125 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for improved handling on roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?