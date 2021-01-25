Last updated on Jan 25, 2021, 12:10 am

The fourth-generation Skoda Fabia is expected to debut in Europe within the next few months. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming car sans camouflage has been found testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights. As per the pictures, it will have the company's signature butterfly grille, refreshed lighting setup, and slightly larger dimensions, among others. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Skoda Fabia: At a glance

The 2021 Skoda Fabia will be based on the company MQB-A0 platform and shall have a sloping roofline, a butterfly grille, and a muscular bonnet. Sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs, sharper-looking reshaped taillamps, and a raked rear windscreen will also be there. On the sides, the car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Skoda Fabia will draw power from a 1.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine that makes 108.4hp/175Nm. The car's higher variants might also get a 1.5-liter TSI turbo-petrol with a mild-hybrid option. Transmission duties should be handled by a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

No details regarding the interiors of the 2021 Skoda Fabia are currently available. However, it should have a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The hatchback will house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. All standard safety features, including multiple airbags, and a rear-view camera, will also be offered.

Information Pricing and availability